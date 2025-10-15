What does Trump’s CIA authorization for covert action in Venezuela mean?
- Donald Trump's administration has authorized the CIA to conduct covert operations within Venezuela, marking an escalation of the US military campaign against Nicolas Maduro's regime.
- The authorization grants the CIA permission to undertake 'covert action' against Maduro and his government, either unilaterally or as part of a broader military operation.
- Trump stated the CIA operations were authorized because Venezuela had 'emptied their prisons into the United States of America' and was flooding the country with drugs.
- This action follows the administration's declaration of an 'armed conflict' with drug cartels and a series of five recent U.S. airstrikes that have resulted in at least 27 deaths.
- Trump indicated that defense officials are now 'looking at land' strikes, and did not explicitly rule out directly targeting Maduro.