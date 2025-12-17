Trump orders blockade of sanctioned oil tankers from Venezuela
- Trump called for a "complete and total blockade" of sanctioned oil tankers to and from Venezuela, marking an escalation of tensions.
- This move is part of the administration's pressure campaign against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, which includes deploying hundreds of American troops and ships near Venezuela's coastline.
- U.S. forces recently seized an oil tanker off Venezuela's coast, following a buildup of military presence in the region.
- Trump accused Maduro of using oil to finance "drug terrorism, human trafficking, murder and kidnapping," justifying the blockade.
- The campaign has involved military strikes on vessels in the Caribbean and eastern Pacific, resulting in at least 95 deaths, with an aide indicating the ultimate goal is to oust Maduro.