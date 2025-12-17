Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Trump orders blockade of sanctioned oil tankers from Venezuela

Trump declares fentanyl a ‘weapon of mass destruction’ in escalation of Venezuela drug war
  • Trump called for a "complete and total blockade" of sanctioned oil tankers to and from Venezuela, marking an escalation of tensions.
  • This move is part of the administration's pressure campaign against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, which includes deploying hundreds of American troops and ships near Venezuela's coastline.
  • U.S. forces recently seized an oil tanker off Venezuela's coast, following a buildup of military presence in the region.
  • Trump accused Maduro of using oil to finance "drug terrorism, human trafficking, murder and kidnapping," justifying the blockade.
  • The campaign has involved military strikes on vessels in the Caribbean and eastern Pacific, resulting in at least 95 deaths, with an aide indicating the ultimate goal is to oust Maduro.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in