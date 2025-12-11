Venezuela oil tanker operation video released by Trump administration
- The Trump administration released video footage depicting what it said was the seizure of an oil tanker off the coast of Venezuela.
- The video, shared by Attorney General Pam Bondi on Wednesday, December 10, 2025, showed military helicopters and armed personnel boarding the vessel.
- Donald Trump confirmed the U.S. had seized a “very large tanker” and stated he assumed the U.S. would keep the oil.
- Bondi identified the vessel as a crude oil tanker involved in transporting oil from Venezuela and Iran.
- The tanker had been sanctioned for its role in an “illicit oil shipping network supporting foreign terrorist organizations,” Bondi said.