Is Trump’s war with Venezuela closer than ever after Maduro handed ultimatum?
- A report suggests Donald Trump issued an ultimatum to Venezuelan president Nicolás Maduro during a phone call, demanding he and his allies leave the country.
- Trump confirmed having a conversation with Maduro but remained vague about its content, stating he would not characterise it as good or bad.
- The US has deployed approximately 15,000 troops and numerous warships to the Caribbean as part of 'Operation Southern Spear', ostensibly targeting drug cartels.
- Maduro has accused Washington of using this military buildup as an attempt to force regime change, a view supported by some experts.
- Trump has escalated warnings, suggesting impending land operations and advising pilots to avoid Venezuelan airspace, which Caracas condemned as a 'colonialist threat'.