Lauren Boebert blasts Trump veto and insists ‘this isn’t over’
- Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert has lashed out at President Donald Trump after he vetoed a bill intended to bring clean drinking water to parts of Colorado.
- The vetoed Finish Arkansas Valley Conduit Act, which had bipartisan support, aimed to fund a long-term project to bring safe drinking water to 39 communities in Colorado's Eastern Plains where groundwater is high in salt and wells can occasionally release radioactivity into the water supply.
- While the president claimed the veto was to prevent funding "expensive and unreliable policies," Boebert insinuated it was retaliation for her vote to release documents associated with the Jeffrey Epstein investigation.
- “I sincerely hope this veto has nothing to do with political retaliation for calling out corruption and demanding accountability. Americans deserve leadership that puts people over politics,” she said in a statement to 9News.
- Trump’s veto also coincides with his failed attempts to get his longtime ally, Tina Peters, out of state prison in Colorado for election-interference-related charges.