Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Lauren Boebert blasts Trump veto and insists ‘this isn’t over’

Boebert said she would continue looking for solutions to help fund the project, which aims to bring safer drinking water to 39 communities in southeast Colorado
Boebert said she would continue looking for solutions to help fund the project, which aims to bring safer drinking water to 39 communities in southeast Colorado (AFP via Getty Images)
  • Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert has lashed out at President Donald Trump after he vetoed a bill intended to bring clean drinking water to parts of Colorado.
  • The vetoed Finish Arkansas Valley Conduit Act, which had bipartisan support, aimed to fund a long-term project to bring safe drinking water to 39 communities in Colorado's Eastern Plains where groundwater is high in salt and wells can occasionally release radioactivity into the water supply.
  • While the president claimed the veto was to prevent funding "expensive and unreliable policies," Boebert insinuated it was retaliation for her vote to release documents associated with the Jeffrey Epstein investigation.
  • “I sincerely hope this veto has nothing to do with political retaliation for calling out corruption and demanding accountability. Americans deserve leadership that puts people over politics,” she said in a statement to 9News.
  • Trump’s veto also coincides with his failed attempts to get his longtime ally, Tina Peters, out of state prison in Colorado for election-interference-related charges.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in