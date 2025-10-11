Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Trump returns to Walter Reed for ‘routine yearly checkup’

Trump’s Walter Reed Visit Raises Eyebrows as ‘Drooping Mouth’ Clip Fuels New Health Questions
  • President Donald Trump returned to Walter Reed Medical Center for a medical examination, just six months after his last annual physical and following growing speculation about his health.
  • The visit, described as a “routine yearly checkup”, is considered unusual given that physicals are performed annually, and this is his second exam since taking office.
  • In April, his physician Sean Barbabella declared Trump to be in “excellent health” and “fully fit” to serve, noting a perfect score on a cognitive assessment.
  • Previous medical reports indicated Trump was taking a cholesterol drug, was overweight, and was diagnosed with chronic venous insufficiency in July.
  • Trump's health transparency has faced scrutiny, with past claims of exaggerated well-being from physicians and critics alleging cognitive decline.
