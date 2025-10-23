Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Trump says he will not seek permission from Congress for ‘war’ against drug cartels

Trump won't ask for permission from Congress to kill alleged drug runners
  • Donald Trump stated his administration is “just going to kill people” involved in drug trafficking instead of seeking a resolution from Congress for a military campaign taking aim at South American regimes.
  • The administration's military campaign has resulted in at least 37 deaths from missile strikes on alleged drug-carrying boats in the Caribbean Sea and Pacific Ocean.
  • Trump authorized CIA covert operations in Venezuela, claiming the country “emptied their prisons” and flooded the U.S. with drugs.
  • Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth defended the policy of killing suspected drug traffickers, comparing capture to “catch and release” and aiming to alter the “psychology of these foreign terrorist organizations”.
  • Critics, including Rep. Gregory Meeks, have raised concerns about the legality of these “extrajudicial killings”, the credibility of intelligence and the potential for an expanded regional conflict without congressional oversight.
