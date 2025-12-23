Trump praises himself as ‘aesthetic person’ as he announces new US warships
- Donald Trump announced he will co-lead the design of new US Navy ships, to be named the 'Trump-class' vessels.
- The announcement was made at his Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida on Monday, 22 December.
- These ships are expected to be ready in the early 2030s, with the first, USS Defiant, described as the 'largest, deadliest and most versatile' warship.
- Secretary of War Pete Hegseth and Secretary of State Marco Rubio will also be involved in the design, alongside Trump, who cited his 'aesthetic' qualities.