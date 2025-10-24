Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Full donor list unveiled for Trump’s $300m golden ballroom

Trump shows off gold ballroom he claims has been 'wanted for 150 years'
  • Big Tech companies, including Amazon, Apple, Google, HP, and Microsoft, are among the donors funding President Donald Trump's $300 million White House ballroom project.
  • Other notable contributors include cryptocurrency businesses Coinbase and Ripple, the Winklevoss Twins, Comcast, Lockheed Martin, and the Glazer family.
  • Trump considers the 90,000 square foot ballroom a key component of his presidential legacy, reportedly finding luxury property development “relaxing.”
  • The project has faced criticism, with a gala dinner for sponsors held during a government shutdown and demolition work sparking public concern.
  • Richard Painter, a former White House chief ethics lawyer, described the undertaking as an “ethics nightmare,” raising concerns about corporations using access to the White House to raise money.
