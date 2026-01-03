Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Trump shops for materials for White House ballroom while on vacation

Judge Allowed Trump's White House Ballroom Project to Proceed
  • Donald Trump visited a stone importer in Florida during his vacation to select marble and onyx for a planned White House ballroom.
  • California Governor Gavin Newsom criticized the president's trip, questioning his focus on affordability for the American people.
  • The White House confirmed that Trump is personally funding the marble and onyx purchases for the ballroom, which it has described as a matter of national security.
  • The National Trust for Historic Preservation filed a lawsuit to halt construction, alleging a lack of legally mandated reviews after the East Wing was demolished for the project.
  • An October poll indicated low public support for the demolition of the East Wing to accommodate the ballroom, with only 28 percent of Americans in favor.
