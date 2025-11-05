Trump’s latest White House alteration is a new sign marking the entrance to the Oval Office
- A new gilded sign indicating the entrance to the Oval Office has appeared at the White House, noticed as Donald Trump prepared for a speech.
- The temporary sign features a cursive font that strongly resembles the typeface used for Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago club logo.
- This addition is the latest in a series of alterations Donald Trump has made to the White House, including changes to the historic East Wing and Rose Garden.
- The sign drew mockery from some commentators, who suggested it might indicate memory problems for the 79-year-old ex-real estate developer.
- A White House spokesperson, Davis Ingle, defended the move, stating that Donald Trump is making the White House beautiful and giving it the glory it deserves.