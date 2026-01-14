New White House sign sparks comparisons to casino and funeral home
- A new sign reading “The Rose Garden” has appeared on the White House colonnade, sparking widespread criticism on social media for its perceived tackiness.
- The sign is part of Donald Trump’s controversial renovations to the White House, including the Rose Garden, which was previously cultivated by Jackie Kennedy.
- The Rose Garden was paved over last summer, replaced with a white limestone patio, new furniture, a speaker system and country club-style seating, reportedly to mimic Mar-a-Lago.
- Other changes include the demolition of the East Wing for a new presidential ballroom, increased gold decor in the Oval Office and cabinet rooms, and a “Presidential Walk of Fame.”
- Gold-framed portraits of presidents, including derogatory plaques for Democratic predecessors like Joe Biden and Barack Obama, have also been added to the colonnade.