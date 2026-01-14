Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

New White House sign sparks comparisons to casino and funeral home

White House renovations clear way for Trump's ballroom
  • A new sign reading “The Rose Garden” has appeared on the White House colonnade, sparking widespread criticism on social media for its perceived tackiness.
  • The sign is part of Donald Trump’s controversial renovations to the White House, including the Rose Garden, which was previously cultivated by Jackie Kennedy.
  • The Rose Garden was paved over last summer, replaced with a white limestone patio, new furniture, a speaker system and country club-style seating, reportedly to mimic Mar-a-Lago.
  • Other changes include the demolition of the East Wing for a new presidential ballroom, increased gold decor in the Oval Office and cabinet rooms, and a “Presidential Walk of Fame.”
  • Gold-framed portraits of presidents, including derogatory plaques for Democratic predecessors like Joe Biden and Barack Obama, have also been added to the colonnade.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in