Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Trump scolds another female journalist and calls her ‘aggressive’

Trump calls female reporter 'very aggressive' for asking question
  • Donald Trump criticised a female journalist, identified as NBC News’ Yamiche Alcindor, for being "very aggressive" during a White House press scrum.
  • This incident follows a series of negative comments Trump has made towards female reporters, including calling one a "piggy" and others "stupid" or "ugly".
  • The White House defended Trump's remarks, stating he is not politically correct and that his comments are not gender-specific, citing similar interactions with male reporters.
  • Critics argue that Trump reserves particular hostility for female journalists, especially women of colour, pointing to past clashes with Alcindor and CNN’s Abby Phillip.
  • Trump frequently demonises the press, labelling journalists as purveyors of "fake news" and the "enemy of the people".
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in