Trump scolds another female journalist and calls her ‘aggressive’
- Donald Trump criticised a female journalist, identified as NBC News’ Yamiche Alcindor, for being "very aggressive" during a White House press scrum.
- This incident follows a series of negative comments Trump has made towards female reporters, including calling one a "piggy" and others "stupid" or "ugly".
- The White House defended Trump's remarks, stating he is not politically correct and that his comments are not gender-specific, citing similar interactions with male reporters.
- Critics argue that Trump reserves particular hostility for female journalists, especially women of colour, pointing to past clashes with Alcindor and CNN’s Abby Phillip.
- Trump frequently demonises the press, labelling journalists as purveyors of "fake news" and the "enemy of the people".