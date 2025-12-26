Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Zelensky to meet Trump in Florida to finalise peace deal this weekend

Zelensky says he will meet Trump on Sunday for talks on Ukraine security
  • Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is scheduled to meet Donald Trump at his Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida on Sunday to finalise a peace agreement.
  • Mr Zelensky announced his 20-point peace plan is "90 per cent ready" and expressed hope it could be signed off by Mr Trump before the new year, with European leaders potentially joining online.
  • Discussions will focus on critical issues including territorial disputes in the Donbas region, the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, and security guarantees for Ukraine.
  • Moscow has confirmed it has analysed the Ukrainian proposals, brought back by Vladimir Putin’s envoy, and that contact took place between Russian and US officials.
  • Amidst the peace efforts, Russia has continued its attacks on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure, including drone and missile strikes on Odesa and Kharkiv.
