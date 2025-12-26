Zelensky to meet Trump in Florida to finalise peace deal this weekend
- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is scheduled to meet Donald Trump at his Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida on Sunday to finalise a peace agreement.
- Mr Zelensky announced his 20-point peace plan is "90 per cent ready" and expressed hope it could be signed off by Mr Trump before the new year, with European leaders potentially joining online.
- Discussions will focus on critical issues including territorial disputes in the Donbas region, the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, and security guarantees for Ukraine.
- Moscow has confirmed it has analysed the Ukrainian proposals, brought back by Vladimir Putin’s envoy, and that contact took place between Russian and US officials.
- Amidst the peace efforts, Russia has continued its attacks on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure, including drone and missile strikes on Odesa and Kharkiv.