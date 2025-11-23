Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent

Independent Bulletin

US agrees to change Russia peace deal in bid to to end war in Ukraine

Ukraine's president Volodymyr Zelensky attends a joint press conference with Turkey's president following their meeting at the Presidential Complex in Ankara on 19 November 2025
  • The United States agreed to amend its peace proposal for the war in Ukraine following "productive and meaningful" talks with Ukrainian diplomats in Geneva.
  • A counter-proposal, drafted by Britain, France, and Germany, emerged, offering terms more favourable to Ukraine, including concrete security guarantees and a larger military.
  • This European plan suggests Ukraine could join NATO, subject to member agreement, and would receive financial compensation, including from frozen Russian assets.
  • The initial US proposal drew criticism for appearing to favour Russian demands, with concerns raised about its development after a meeting between US officials and a sanctioned Russian envoy.
  • Ukrainian leaders, including President Volodymyr Zelensky, thanked the US and Europe for their support, emphasising the need to end the war and prevent future aggression.
