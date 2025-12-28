Trump claims Ukraine and Russia are ‘closer than ever’ to peace after Zelensky talks
- President Donald Trump hosted Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Florida, stating that Ukraine and Russia are closer than ever to a peace deal despite ongoing Russian attacks.
- The meeting followed a two-and-a-half-hour phone call between Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin, with Trump expressing his belief that Putin still desires peace.
- Both leaders acknowledged that significant obstacles remain, particularly concerning the status of Ukrainian territory currently under Russian control, though Zelenskyy affirmed Ukraine's readiness for peace.
- A 20-point draft peace proposal is reportedly "about 90% ready," which could include NATO-like security guarantees for Ukraine if it drops its bid to join the alliance.
- Russian demands include the recognition of annexed territories, Ukraine's withdrawal from certain eastern areas, and the abandonment of its NATO aspirations, with Trump showing some receptiveness to these terms.