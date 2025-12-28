Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Trump claims Ukraine and Russia are ‘closer than ever’ to peace after Zelensky talks

President Donald Trump speaks alongside Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky during a press conference following their meeting
President Donald Trump speaks alongside Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky during a press conference following their meeting (Getty Images)
  • President Donald Trump hosted Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Florida, stating that Ukraine and Russia are closer than ever to a peace deal despite ongoing Russian attacks.
  • The meeting followed a two-and-a-half-hour phone call between Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin, with Trump expressing his belief that Putin still desires peace.
  • Both leaders acknowledged that significant obstacles remain, particularly concerning the status of Ukrainian territory currently under Russian control, though Zelenskyy affirmed Ukraine's readiness for peace.
  • A 20-point draft peace proposal is reportedly "about 90% ready," which could include NATO-like security guarantees for Ukraine if it drops its bid to join the alliance.
  • Russian demands include the recognition of annexed territories, Ukraine's withdrawal from certain eastern areas, and the abandonment of its NATO aspirations, with Trump showing some receptiveness to these terms.
