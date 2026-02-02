California high school suspends classes in wake of tuberculosis outbreak
- Classes at Archbishop Riordan High School in San Francisco have been suspended due to a tuberculosis outbreak affecting dozens of students and staff.
- Over 50 individuals at the Catholic high school have latent tuberculosis, while at least three have active, contagious forms of the disease.
- In-person learning has been replaced by remote study until February 9, followed by a hybrid model until February 20, after which only those with negative test results can return to campus.
- The first active case was reported in November, prompting ongoing testing and a health advisory from the San Francisco Department of Public Health.
- Although California has a higher TB incidence rate than the national average, health officials state the risk to the general population from this outbreak is low.
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks