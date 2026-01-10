Tucker Carlson criticizes conservatives over response to Minneapolis shooting
- Right-wing commentator Tucker Carlson criticized fellow conservatives for their insensitive reaction to Renee Nicole Good’s killing, urging them to view Good's death “through a human lens” regardless of her political affiliations.
- Carlson added that numerous conservatives criticized the left’s at-times insensitive response to the recent killing of activist Charlie Kirk, and claimed “violence around the world is desensitizing Americans to violence at home.”
- Conversely, other prominent right-wing figures, including commentator Benny Johnson and Donald Trump Jr., blamed Good, alleging she was an "agitator" or part of an anti-ICE conspiracy.
- Vice President JD Vance suggested Good's actions could be considered domestic terrorism, despite calling the killing a “tragedy.”
- Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey disputed the administration's account, calling it “garbage narrative” based on video evidence that appears to show Good was not heading directly for the agent when shot.