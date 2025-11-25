Tucker Carlson says Republicans have lost Trump’s original ‘America First’ message
- Tucker Carlson criticized the Republican Party on a podcast, stating it has lost its “America First” message, is “useless,” and “corrupt,” following backlash over his interview with Nick Fuentes.
- Carlson defended his interview with Fuentes, a Holocaust denier, by claiming Fuentes's message was primarily economic, despite Fuentes reiterating white and Christian nationalist views, including complaints about “organized Jewry.”
- The interview with Fuentes has caused significant division within conservative circles and drawn criticism from commentators like Ben Shapiro, though Trump publicly supported Carlson.
- Separately, Marjorie Taylor Greene announced her resignation from Congress last week, reportedly due to disagreements with Trump regarding the release of the Epstein files and efforts to lower healthcare costs.
- Further rifts within the Republican Party are evident, with unnamed senior House Republicans indicating low morale and anticipating more early resignations from Congress due to dissatisfaction with the White House team and Speaker Mike Johnson.