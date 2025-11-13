Navy called in to help with rescue after Tui cruise catamaran capsizes
- A catamaran carrying approximately 50 Tui cruise passengers capsized in the Bay of Samana, Dominican Republic, on Sunday, 9 November.
- The vessel, named Boca de Yuma, reportedly sank due to a malfunction inside its hull after colliding with an object in the water.
- Passengers from the Mein Schiff 1 cruise ship were rescued by nearby boats following an emergency call to the Dominican Republic navy.
- All guests were safely returned to the Mein Schiff 1, offered pastoral care and compensation, and chose to continue their 14-day Central America trip.
- The Dominican Republic navy and Tui Cruises are currently investigating the incident to determine its causes and implement preventive measures.