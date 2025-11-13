Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Navy called in to help with rescue after Tui cruise catamaran capsizes

The navy stepped in to help after 50 Tui passengers capsized in a cruise catamaran
The navy stepped in to help after 50 Tui passengers capsized in a cruise catamaran (Dominican Navy)
  • A catamaran carrying approximately 50 Tui cruise passengers capsized in the Bay of Samana, Dominican Republic, on Sunday, 9 November.
  • The vessel, named Boca de Yuma, reportedly sank due to a malfunction inside its hull after colliding with an object in the water.
  • Passengers from the Mein Schiff 1 cruise ship were rescued by nearby boats following an emergency call to the Dominican Republic navy.
  • All guests were safely returned to the Mein Schiff 1, offered pastoral care and compensation, and chose to continue their 14-day Central America trip.
  • The Dominican Republic navy and Tui Cruises are currently investigating the incident to determine its causes and implement preventive measures.
