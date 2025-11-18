Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Romania forced to evacuate villages after Russian attack on tanker

This image released on Monday, Nov. 17, 2025 by Romania's Emergency services, ISU, shot from the Romanian side of the border on the Danube river, shows a cargo ship loaded with liquified petroleum gas engulfed by flames following Russian strikes on Ukrainian port infrastructure in Izmail, Ukraine. (ISU Tulcea via AP)
This image released on Monday, Nov. 17, 2025 by Romania's Emergency services, ISU, shot from the Romanian side of the border on the Danube river, shows a cargo ship loaded with liquified petroleum gas engulfed by flames following Russian strikes on Ukrainian port infrastructure in Izmail, Ukraine. (ISU Tulcea via AP) (ISU Tulcea)
  • Romanian officials evacuated residents from Tulcea, a border village, after a Russian attack damaged a gas tanker near Ukraine's Odesa region.
  • At least 50 people and their animals were moved from Tulcea, located just 1,600 feet from a Ukrainian port city, to eliminate potential risks.
  • Ukrainian foreign minister Andrii Sybiha confirmed that a liquefied natural gas vessel sustained damage during the Russian assault.
  • Romanian authorities held an emergency meeting, leading to the evacuation of Tulcea and two other villages, Ceatalchioi and Plauru, to protect the population.
  • Former security minister Tom Tugendhat stated the incident was tantamount to Russia "attacking Nato", suggesting an expansion of the Ukrainian conflict.
