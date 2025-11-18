Romania forced to evacuate villages after Russian attack on tanker
- Romanian officials evacuated residents from Tulcea, a border village, after a Russian attack damaged a gas tanker near Ukraine's Odesa region.
- At least 50 people and their animals were moved from Tulcea, located just 1,600 feet from a Ukrainian port city, to eliminate potential risks.
- Ukrainian foreign minister Andrii Sybiha confirmed that a liquefied natural gas vessel sustained damage during the Russian assault.
- Romanian authorities held an emergency meeting, leading to the evacuation of Tulcea and two other villages, Ceatalchioi and Plauru, to protect the population.
- Former security minister Tom Tugendhat stated the incident was tantamount to Russia "attacking Nato", suggesting an expansion of the Ukrainian conflict.