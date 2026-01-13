Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Why there are calls to send the army in to fix town’s water crisis

Major incident declared as 30,000 properties hit by water outages
  • A major incident was declared after 30,000 properties in Kent and Sussex experienced water supply outages, attributed by South East Water (SEW) to Storm Goretti and cold weather causing burst pipes.
  • Thousands of homes in areas including Tunbridge Wells, East Grinstead, and Maidstone were still affected, marking the second such outage in two months for Tunbridge Wells.
  • Residents and a community group, Dry Wells Action, have urged the government to deploy the army to assist with logistics and restore water supplies.
  • Multiple MPs have called for the removal of SEW's chief executive, David Hinton, citing repeated failings, with Water Minister Emma Hardy stating the situation 'beggars belief'.
  • Ofwat has an active investigation into South East Water's supply resilience and is reviewing evidence for potential further enforcement action regarding customer care.
