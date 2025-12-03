Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Airline removes controversial medical certificate requirement

Scientists link gut bacteria to early stages of Parkinson’s disease
  • Turkish Airlines has removed a controversial policy that mandated passengers with Parkinson's disease present a medical certificate before flying.
  • The policy change follows broadcaster Mark Mardell being denied boarding on an Istanbul-London flight due to his Parkinson's and the airline's previous requirement.
  • The former rule stipulated a doctor's report, obtained at least 10 days in advance, confirming the passenger could travel, a unique demand among airlines.
  • While the explicit reference to Parkinson's has been removed, the airline now states that “sick passengers” must provide a doctor's note, leading to concerns about the new policy's ambiguity.
  • Mr Mardell and Lord Blunkett have welcomed the amendment but raised ongoing issues, including the lack of a direct apology, inconsistent policy across different language websites, and the need for staff retraining.
