How to get rid of the liquid glass look on iOS 26
- Apple has released iOS 26, featuring a new design called “Liquid Glass” which creates a bubble effect around apps on an iPhone screen.
- The design hasn’t been overwhelmingly positive, with many users criticising it for affecting legibility.
- To turn off the feature, users can choose between 'Clear' for more transparency or 'Tinted' for increased opacity and contrast in the Liquid Glass effects.
- To do this, users will need to go to Settings > Accessibility > Display & Text Size and enable Reduce Transparency.
- For Mac users and turn on Settings > Accessibility > Display & Text Size and turn on Reduce Transparency.