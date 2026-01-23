Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

How to get rid of the liquid glass look on iOS 26

ESTAFAS EN LÍNEA
ESTAFAS EN LÍNEA (AP)
  • Apple has released iOS 26, featuring a new design called “Liquid Glass” which creates a bubble effect around apps on an iPhone screen.
  • The design hasn’t been overwhelmingly positive, with many users criticising it for affecting legibility.
  • To turn off the feature, users can choose between 'Clear' for more transparency or 'Tinted' for increased opacity and contrast in the Liquid Glass effects.
  • To do this, users will need to go to Settings > Accessibility > Display & Text Size and enable Reduce Transparency.
  • For Mac users and turn on Settings > Accessibility > Display & Text Size and turn on Reduce Transparency.

