Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Turning Point USA confirms lineup for its rival halftime show

Bad Bunny takes swipe at ICE during Grammy win speech
  • Turning Point USA has confirmed the lineup for its rival halftime show, which is scheduled to air during the Super Bowl’s halftime show.
  • “THE LINEUP FOR THE ALL-AMERICAN HALFTIME SHOW IS HERE! Watch Kid Rock, Brantley Gilbert, Lee Brice, and Gabby Barrett THIS SUNDAY,” Turning Point USA wrote in a post on X Monday.
  • The show is meant to be an alternative to Bad Bunny’s NFL performance at 8 p.m. on Feb. 8. It was announced after some conservatives blasted the NFL for picking Bad Bunny as its headliner.
  • "He’s said he’s having a dance party, wearing a dress, and singing in Spanish? Cool. We plan to play great songs for folks who love America," Kid Rock said in a statement.
  • The rival halftime show will stream on the organization’s YouTube, X, and Rumble platforms and air on Sinclair Broadcast Group’s OTT channel CHARGE!
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in