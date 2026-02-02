Turning Point USA confirms lineup for its rival halftime show
- Turning Point USA has confirmed the lineup for its rival halftime show, which is scheduled to air during the Super Bowl’s halftime show.
- “THE LINEUP FOR THE ALL-AMERICAN HALFTIME SHOW IS HERE! Watch Kid Rock, Brantley Gilbert, Lee Brice, and Gabby Barrett THIS SUNDAY,” Turning Point USA wrote in a post on X Monday.
- The show is meant to be an alternative to Bad Bunny’s NFL performance at 8 p.m. on Feb. 8. It was announced after some conservatives blasted the NFL for picking Bad Bunny as its headliner.
- "He’s said he’s having a dance party, wearing a dress, and singing in Spanish? Cool. We plan to play great songs for folks who love America," Kid Rock said in a statement.
- The rival halftime show will stream on the organization’s YouTube, X, and Rumble platforms and air on Sinclair Broadcast Group’s OTT channel CHARGE!
