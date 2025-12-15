‘Massive terror plot’ targeting major US city on New Year’s Eve foiled by FBI
- The FBI says it thwarted a significant terror plot in California, allegedly planned by the Turtle Island Liberation Front, also known as TILF.
- The group, which the FBI described as far-left, pro-Palestine, anti-government and anti-capitalist, allegedly planned a series of bombings on New Year's Eve.
- Targets included five locations across the Los Angeles area, as well as ICE agents and vehicles, Attorney General Pam Bondi wrote on X, calling the alleged plan “a massive and horrific terror plot.”
- Four alleged members of TILF were arrested in Lucerne Valley, a desert town east of Los Angeles, where they were are believed to have been testing improvised explosive devices.
- The suspects face charges including conspiracy and possession of a destructive device, with evidence of bomb-making materials found at their campsite.