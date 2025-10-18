Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Experts demand urgent action to save Tutankhamun’s crumbling tomb

Related: Tutankhamun's beard reattached
  • Tutankhamun's tomb in Luxor is in its most fragile state since its discovery, with structural damage, water infiltration, and fungi accelerating its deterioration.
  • The tomb is suffering from spreading cracks across ceilings, peeling rock layers due to humidity, and fading mural colours, raising concerns about deformation and potential collapse.
  • Experts link the damage to a major fissure allowing rainwater to seep in, the natural expansion and contraction of the Esna shale rock, and increased humidity from past flash floods, notably a catastrophic event in 1994.
  • Professor Mohamed Atia Hawash has highlighted the broader vulnerability of tombs in the Valley of the Kings and the absence of effective risk management plans.
  • Archaeologists are calling for immediate action to preserve the Unesco World Heritage site.
In full

