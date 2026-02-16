X users left in the dark as social media platform goes down
- X, formerly known as Twitter, experienced a major outage early on Tuesday. The social media platform wasn’t loading for users on both its app and website
- X does not operate a dedicated status page to provide users with updates on outages, unlike many other major platforms.
- Users find updates from third-party sites, such as Down Detector.
- The company and its owner, Elon Musk, typically offer updates regarding the platform directly on X itself.
- During the recent outage, these official update pages on X were also inaccessible, along with the rest of the site.
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks