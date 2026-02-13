Avalanche at popular ski resort leaves three dead including two Brits
- Two British men and a French national died in an avalanche in the French Alps on Friday.
- The avalanche struck at approximately 11:30 am (10:30 am GMT) in the Val d’Isère ski resort.
- The British victims were reportedly part of a group of five people, accompanied by an instructor, who were skiing off-piste.
- A red avalanche warning had been issued for the Savoie region, and the resort had strongly discouraged off-piste skiing due to a very high risk.
- The Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) confirmed the deaths of the two British men and is offering consular assistance.
