Why Rachel Reeves might lift controversial two-child benefit cap

Gordon Brown calls for gambling tax and end to two-child benefit cap to eradicate child poverty
  • Rachel Reeves, the Chancellor, has hinted that the government may deviate from its manifesto promises on tax in the upcoming Budget.
  • She stated that adhering strictly to election pledges would require "deep cuts" in other spending areas, particularly in capital investment.
  • Speculation is rife that an income tax increase could be announced, despite Labour's manifesto commitment not to raise income tax, VAT or National Insurance.
  • Ms Reeves also indicated openness to ending the two-child benefit cap, emphasising that children should not be penalised and child poverty must be tackled.
  • The Chancellor justified potential policy changes by citing a significantly worse economic situation inherited than anticipated when the manifesto was created.
