Reform plan to reinstate two-child benefit cap is ‘cruel’ says Starmer

Farage promotes Jenrick and Braverman as he unveils new Reform front bench
  • Reform UK has announced its intention to restore the two-child benefit cap, a policy previously in effect.
  • Robert Jenrick, Reform UK's Treasury spokesman, justified the plan by stating the country cannot afford to support more children through welfare.
  • The prime minister accused Reform UK of potentially pushing 'hundreds of thousands of children into poverty' with this policy.
  • Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer condemned the proposed reintroduction of the cap, labelling it 'cruel' and 'shameful'.
  • Anna Turley MP, Chair of the Labour Party, claimed the policy would push nearly half a million children into poverty, contrasting it with Labour's efforts to reduce child poverty.
