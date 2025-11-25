Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

What is the two-child benefit cap and why is it being scrapped?

  • Labour is reportedly planning to announce the scrapping of the two-child benefit cap at Wednesday's Budget, following significant pressure from various groups.
  • The policy, introduced by the Conservatives in April 2017, prevents parents from claiming Universal Credit or tax credit for their third or subsequent child.
  • Chancellor Rachel Reeves has previously indicated that Labour believes children should not be 'penalised' for being part of larger families.
  • Government insiders suggest that while a full scrap is considered, the Treasury is also exploring options to tweak the limit, such as increasing it to three or four children or introducing a taper rate.
  • Currently, 1.6 million children are affected by the cap, with campaigners estimating it pulls 109 children into poverty daily and that its removal could lift 350,000 children out of poverty.
