Charlie Kirk’s suspected assassin described as ‘funny but awkward’ straight-A student
- Tyler Robinson has been charged with aggravated murder after allegedly shooting and killing MAGA influencer Charlie Kirk at Utah Valley University on September 10.
- Online messages reveal Robinson discussed his Wordle score with a friend less than an hour before the alleged shooting, and messaged the friend again 80 minutes after, asking if they had seen the news.
- Friends and former colleagues described Robinson as an avid gamer, a straight-A student and someone who expressed disillusionment with both Republican and Democratic parties.
- Prosecutors shared messages allegedly from Robinson stating, "I had enough of his hatred. Some hate can't be negotiated out," following complaints from his transgender roommate about anti-trans sentiment and right-wing politicians.
- Robinson made his first in-person court appearance last week, where he smiled at family members present.