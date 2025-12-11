Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Charlie Kirk’s accused killer makes first in-person court appearance

Tyler Robinson, accused of the murder of Charlie Kirk, appears during a hearing in Fourth District Court in Provo, Thursday, Dec. 11, 2025
Tyler Robinson, accused of the murder of Charlie Kirk, appears during a hearing in Fourth District Court in Provo, Thursday, Dec. 11, 2025 (Rick Egan/The Salt Lake Tribune via AP, Pool)
  • Tyler Robinson, 22, is making his first in-person court appearance in Utah after being charged with murdering conservative activist Charlie Kirk.
  • Robinson's legal team is seeking to ban cameras from the courtroom, citing concerns that extensive media attention could jeopardize his right to a fair trial.
  • Judge Tony Graf is balancing the public's right to information against the defense's fair trial concerns, having already restricted filming of Robinson's restraints.
  • A coalition of news organizations, including The Associated Press, is advocating for continued media access, arguing for transparency in judicial proceedings.
  • Prosecutors are pursuing the death penalty, while Robinson's attorneys highlight pretrial publicity, including comments from Donald Trump and digitally altered images, as potential sources of prejudice.
