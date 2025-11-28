New research finds link between your buttocks and diabetes risk
- New research suggests that the shape of an individual's gluteus maximus muscle can predict whether they are more likely to develop type 2 diabetes.
- A study from the University of Westminster found that higher fitness levels were associated with a greater gluteus maximus shape, whereas ageing, frailty, and extended periods of sitting led to muscle thinning.
- Utilising MRI 3D mapping on over 61,000 UK Biobank examinations, researchers identified distinct sex-specific patterns in muscle changes linked to Type 2 diabetes.
- The analysis revealed that men categorised as frail with diabetes experienced general muscle shrinkage, while women with the condition showed muscle enlargement due to fat infiltration.
- Experts stress the importance of maintaining muscle mass, even through simple activities like taking the stairs or performing squats, for regulating blood sugar and reducing the risk of various long-term health issues.