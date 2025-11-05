Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Typhoon Kalmaegi leaves 66 dead in Philippines as storm unleashes flash flooding

Jim Gomez
Deadly Hurricane Kalmaegi batters Philippines
  • Typhoon Kalmaegi has caused at least 66 deaths across the central Philippines, with several individuals still missing.
  • Cebu province was the hardest hit, accounting for 49 fatalities due to widespread flash floods that trapped residents on their roofs.
  • A Philippine air force helicopter crashed in Agusan del Sur, killing six people, while en route to provide humanitarian aid for typhoon-affected areas.
  • Cebu, which was still recovering from a recent 6.9 magnitude earthquake, declared a state of calamity to expedite emergency fund disbursement.
  • Over 387,000 people were evacuated to safer locations before the typhoon made landfall, leading to widespread travel disruptions including cancelled flights and stranded ferry passengers.
