Typhoon Kalmaegi heads towards Thailand after 188 die in Philippines
- Typhoon Kalmaegi killed at least five people in Vietnam and caused widespread destruction, including power outages and damage to homes.
- The storm, one of the strongest on record to hit Vietnam, led to the evacuation of nearly 537,000 people and left three fishermen missing.
- Before reaching Vietnam, Kalmaegi caused 188 deaths and displaced over 560,000 villagers in the Philippines, prompting President Ferdinand Marcos Jr to declare a state of national emergency.
- The typhoon is now expected to bring heavy rainfall and potential flash floods to Laos and northeast Thailand.
- Scientists warn that a warming climate is intensifying storms and rainfall across Southeast Asia, making such events more destructive and frequent.