Typhoon Kalmaegi kills five as Philippines hammered by flooding and 120mph winds

Typhoon floods wash away containers and cars in Philippines
  • Typhoon Kalmaegi, locally known as Tino, made landfall in the central Philippines, bringing sustained winds of up to 90mph and gusts of 120mph - causing widespread flooding.
  • The storm, the 20th tropical cyclone to hit the country this year, led to the deaths of at least five people and left many trapped on rooftops.
  • Parts of Visayas, including Maasin and Lapu-Lapu cities, received a month's worth of rain in under 24 hours, with floodwaters in Cebu reaching "up to the heads of people".
  • Rescue efforts were severely hampered by debris and high water levels, while over 150,000 people had been evacuated from coastal areas prior to the typhoon.
  • The typhoon caused province-wide power outages, cancelled 186 flights, stranded over 3,500 passengers, and prompted warnings of possible volcanic mudflows.
