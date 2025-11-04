Typhoon Kalmaegi kills five as Philippines hammered by flooding and 120mph winds
- Typhoon Kalmaegi, locally known as Tino, made landfall in the central Philippines, bringing sustained winds of up to 90mph and gusts of 120mph - causing widespread flooding.
- The storm, the 20th tropical cyclone to hit the country this year, led to the deaths of at least five people and left many trapped on rooftops.
- Parts of Visayas, including Maasin and Lapu-Lapu cities, received a month's worth of rain in under 24 hours, with floodwaters in Cebu reaching "up to the heads of people".
- Rescue efforts were severely hampered by debris and high water levels, while over 150,000 people had been evacuated from coastal areas prior to the typhoon.
- The typhoon caused province-wide power outages, cancelled 186 flights, stranded over 3,500 passengers, and prompted warnings of possible volcanic mudflows.