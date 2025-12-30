Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Why a U2 tour ticket mix-up left Irish diplomats embarrassed

U2's Tragedies Will Break Your Heart
  • U2's management offered to include “key people” on the guest list for their 1987 Joshua Tree tour in the United States.
  • Irish officials initially believed they would receive between 50 and 60 tickets per concert for diplomats and other notables.
  • This understanding stemmed from a February 1987 meeting with U2 manager Paul McGuinness, discussing mutual cooperation for Ireland's image.
  • Weeks later, the band limited the allocation to just 10 tickets per night, leading to an “embarrassing situation” for Irish diplomats who had already approached potential guests.
  • Newly released Government files also reveal U2 was considered for a free concert at the Eiffel Tower's centenary, but did not perform.
