Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Uber unveils new tech that will transform rides and make finding them easier

Uber calls it the most luxurious robotaxi yet
Uber calls it the most luxurious robotaxi yet (AFP via Getty Images)
  • Uber has unveiled new technology that will transform customers’ experiences as they hop into their ride.
  • The ride share giant gave the public its first look at its new robotaxi at CES 2026, with an Uber-designed in-cabin experience. The self-driving car is a collaboration between Uber, luxury electric vehicle manufacturer Lucid Motors, and vehicle tech company Nuro.
  • Uber calls it the most luxurious robotaxi yet with cameras, sensors and radars that provide 360-degree perception. The cars feature a low-profile roof “halo” with integrated LEDs that display riders’ initials to help them spot their car and track ride status.
  • Riders will be able to personalize their experience inside, from climate and seat heating to music, with enhanced visuals of the road and planned route.
  • Test drives started last month in San Francisco with a public launch anticipated before the end of the year.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in