Uber unveils new tech that will transform rides and make finding them easier
- Uber has unveiled new technology that will transform customers’ experiences as they hop into their ride.
- The ride share giant gave the public its first look at its new robotaxi at CES 2026, with an Uber-designed in-cabin experience. The self-driving car is a collaboration between Uber, luxury electric vehicle manufacturer Lucid Motors, and vehicle tech company Nuro.
- Uber calls it the most luxurious robotaxi yet with cameras, sensors and radars that provide 360-degree perception. The cars feature a low-profile roof “halo” with integrated LEDs that display riders’ initials to help them spot their car and track ride status.
- Riders will be able to personalize their experience inside, from climate and seat heating to music, with enhanced visuals of the road and planned route.
- Test drives started last month in San Francisco with a public launch anticipated before the end of the year.