Arrests made after violent brawl outside Turning Point USA event
- A brawl erupted near the University of California, Berkeley, during a Turning Point USA event featuring comedian Rob Schneider and author Frank Turek.
- Protesters, some wearing keffiyehs, gathered outside the venue, chanting "No Trump, No KKK, no fascist USA."
- The demonstration reportedly turned violent when a man selling memorial t-shirts for Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk, who was assassinated two months prior, clashed with protesters.
- Two people were arrested for battery by the City of Berkeley Police Department following the incident.
- Turning Point USA staff accused the protesters of being Antifa, while the university affirmed its commitment to supporting all speakers' rights.