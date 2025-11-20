Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Student dies after drowning in ‘overcrowded’ fraternity party

Police said more than 300 people were at the Friday night party at the Alpha Delta Phi house on Prospect Street, Berkeley, when the man was found unresponsive.
Police said more than 300 people were at the Friday night party at the Alpha Delta Phi house on Prospect Street, Berkeley, when the man was found unresponsive. (AP Photo/Ben Margot, File)
  • A 19-year-old University of California, Berkeley student died in a suspected drowning at an off-campus fraternity pool party.
  • Emergency services responded to the Alpha Delta Phi house on Friday, 14 November 2025, where over 300 people were attending an “overcrowded” party with “heavy alcohol consumption.”
  • Berkeley Police Department stated they do not suspect foul play or hazing in the student's death.
  • The fraternity has been cited for overcrowding and noise violations, had its event permit revoked, and a case against its safety coordinator has been referred to the Alameda County District Attorney’s Office.
  • Both UC Berkeley and the fraternity expressed condolences, with the university offering counselling services and the fraternity suspending its chapter and cooperating with the investigation.
