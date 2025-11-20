Student dies after drowning in ‘overcrowded’ fraternity party
- A 19-year-old University of California, Berkeley student died in a suspected drowning at an off-campus fraternity pool party.
- Emergency services responded to the Alpha Delta Phi house on Friday, 14 November 2025, where over 300 people were attending an “overcrowded” party with “heavy alcohol consumption.”
- Berkeley Police Department stated they do not suspect foul play or hazing in the student's death.
- The fraternity has been cited for overcrowding and noise violations, had its event permit revoked, and a case against its safety coordinator has been referred to the Alameda County District Attorney’s Office.
- Both UC Berkeley and the fraternity expressed condolences, with the university offering counselling services and the fraternity suspending its chapter and cooperating with the investigation.