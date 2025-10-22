Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Death toll revised in Uganda highway bus crash

At least 46 people were killed and several were injured
At least 46 people were killed and several were injured (AP)
  • At least 46 people were killed and several were injured in a collision involving four vehicles, including two buses, on a highway in western Uganda early on Wednesday.
  • The crash occurred near Kiryandongo on the highway to Gulu when two bus drivers attempted to overtake other vehicles and collided head-on.
  • Police initially reported 63 fatalities but later revised the figure to 46, stating some unconscious victims were mistakenly included in the initial count.
  • This incident is one of Uganda's worst motor accidents in recent years, highlighting the common issue of fatal road crashes in East Africa, often attributed to speeding and careless overtaking.
  • Official figures show 5,144 people have died in road crashes in Uganda in 2024, with careless overtaking and speeding accounting for 44.5 per cent of all documented crashes.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in