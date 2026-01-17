Musician-turned-politician rejects ‘fake results’ in Uganda election
- Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni secured his seventh term in office with 71.65 per cent of the vote, according to official results.
- His main challenger, musician-turned-politician Bobi Wine (Kyagulanyi Ssentamu), received 24.72 per cent and has rejected the results, alleging fraud.
- Wine claimed there was "massive ballot stuffing" and that his polling agents were abducted, urging Ugandans to protest peacefully.
- The election was marred by an internet shutdown and the failure of biometric voter identification machines, particularly in opposition strongholds, leading to manual registration.
- Museveni, 81, has maintained power for decades by removing term and age limits, with Uganda having never experienced a peaceful transfer of presidential power since its independence.