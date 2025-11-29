UK weather warning issued amid threats of flooding
- The Met Office has issued an amber weather warning for parts of the UK.
- Heavy rain is forecast to affect areas early next week, particularly south Wales.
- Between 60-80mm of rainfall is expected in some regions from late Sunday to Monday night.
- The significant rainfall increases the likelihood of flooding in affected areas.
- Strong winds are also anticipated to hit coastal regions, and the weather agency has warned that there could be disruption in some areas on Saturday.