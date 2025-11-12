Britain to ban Russian liquified natural gas from UK maritime services
- Britain is set to ban Russian liquified natural gas (LNG) from accessing UK maritime services, including insurance and shipping, for exports to third countries.
- The ban, which follows a 2023 prohibition on direct UK imports, will be implemented over the course of 2026 in coordination with other European nations.
- Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper announced the measure ahead of the G7 foreign ministers meeting in Canada, aiming to increase pressure on Moscow over the war in Ukraine.
- Ms Cooper also pledged an additional £13 million in aid for Ukraine to help repair its energy infrastructure, which Russia has repeatedly attacked.
- The move is part of ongoing efforts to target Russia's fossil fuel exports, a significant source of revenue for its war effort, as the conflict enters its fourth winter.