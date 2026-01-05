UK deaths set to outnumber births in 2026 – why this could mean higher taxes
- A think tank predicts the UK will reach a "turning point" around 2026 where deaths will consistently outnumber births, a demographic shift not seen for over a century.
- This demographic change means the country will become increasingly reliant on immigration to maintain population growth.
- However, recent data indicates a significant drop in net migration, which, alongside the birth/death trend, could lead to fewer working-age people and higher taxes.
- Fertility rates in England and Wales hit a record low of 1.4 in 2024, with the UK experiencing a greater decline than any other G7 nation.
- Money concerns are a primary reason nearly half of British adults are delaying or opting against having children, contributing to the declining birth rate.