Fresh crackdown on people promoting illegal entry into UK
- The UK government is activating new powers under the Border Security, Asylum and Immigration Act to target social media users promoting illegal routes into the country.
- Individuals found touting illegal migration routes online could face up to five years in prison, with the National Crime Agency monitoring thousands of social media accounts.
- Border security minister Alex Norris issued a warning to people smugglers, stating the government is actively pursuing those involved in the 'vile trade' online.
- The Foreign Secretary is set to visit Ethiopia to enhance cooperation on tackling illegal migration, including job creation initiatives and strengthening efforts against criminal smuggler gangs.
- These measures come amidst ongoing challenges with small boat crossings, with 933 arrivals this year, and follows previous admissions that more migrants have arrived under a government scheme than have been deported.
