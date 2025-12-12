UK warned over looming ban after huge EU decision
- The UK's planned 2030 ban on new petrol and diesel cars may face delays.
- This potential delay is linked to the European Union's anticipated decision to water down its own 2035 ban on such vehicles.
- Carmakers and influential EU nations, including Germany and Italy, are pressuring the EU to reconsider, citing concerns over the automotive sector and slower-than-expected electric vehicle adoption.
- Industry experts, such as former Aston Martin CEO Dr Andy Palmer, warn that if the EU reduces its EV targets, insufficient electric vehicles will be produced to meet UK demand.
- Despite calls from EV advocates to maintain ambitious targets, the UK government states it remains committed to phasing out all new non-zero emission car and van sales by 2035.