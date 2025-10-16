Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Witness statements shed fresh light in China spy case

Government will publish witness statement it submitted as part of China spy case, Starmer says
  • The UK government has published three witness statements in the now-collapsed case against Christopher Cash and Christopher Berry, who were accused of spying for China.
  • The Crown Prosecution Service dropped the case after deeming the evidence insufficient to prove China posed a national security threat.
  • Witness statements allege Christopher Cash told Christopher Berry, "You're in spy territory now," and that information regarding the Tory leadership race was leaked to China.
  • One witness statement alleges that Beijing recruited Christopher Berry to use Christopher Cash as a sub-source with access to Parliament and senior MPs, with a mysterious figure named 'Alex' acting as Berry's handler.
  • Both have denied all wrongdoing, with Christopher Cash stating he was in an "impossible position" and was denied a public trial to demonstrate his innocence.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in